Mexus Gold US (OTCMKTS:MXSG) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Mexus Gold US (OTCMKTS:MXSG – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,000 shares, a decrease of 68.6% from the March 15th total of 51,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,351,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Mexus Gold US stock traded down $0.00 on Friday, hitting $0.00. 2,756,465 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,529,749. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.01 and its 200 day moving average is $0.01. Mexus Gold US has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.05.

Mexus Gold US, an exploration stage mining company, engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal projects in the State of Sonora, Mexico and the Western United States. The company holds interests in the Santa Elena prospect comprising seven concessions covering an area of 898.028 hectares located to the northwest of the city of Caborca, Sonora State.

