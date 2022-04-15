Michael Rice Sells 10,000 Shares of BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Stock

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating) CEO Michael Rice sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total transaction of $190,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 384,891 shares in the company, valued at $7,336,022.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Michael Rice also recently made the following trade(s):

Get BioLife Solutions alerts:

On Monday, April 11th, Michael Rice sold 10,000 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total transaction of $195,500.00.

On Tuesday, March 29th, Michael Rice sold 830 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.24, for a total value of $18,459.20.

On Wednesday, March 9th, Michael Rice sold 10,000 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.81, for a total value of $238,100.00.

On Monday, March 7th, Michael Rice sold 10,000 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total value of $238,000.00.

On Tuesday, March 1st, Michael Rice sold 874 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total transaction of $20,783.72.

On Thursday, February 10th, Michael Rice sold 690 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.38, for a total transaction of $20,272.20.

On Thursday, February 3rd, Michael Rice sold 16,670 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total value of $464,092.80.

On Tuesday, February 1st, Michael Rice sold 16,666 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total value of $498,313.40.

NASDAQ:BLFS opened at $16.94 on Friday. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.92 and a 12 month high of $60.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.26 and its 200 day moving average is $33.77.

BioLife Solutions ( NASDAQ:BLFS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $37.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.28 million. BioLife Solutions had a negative net margin of 7.04% and a negative return on equity of 5.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

BLFS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of BioLife Solutions from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BioLife Solutions to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of BioLife Solutions from $67.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.50.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 512,871 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,113,000 after purchasing an additional 107,584 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions during the third quarter valued at about $2,487,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 122.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,228,452 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $178,947,000 after buying an additional 2,331,680 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions in the third quarter worth about $1,282,000. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy industry in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BioLife Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioLife Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.