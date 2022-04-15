MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised MidWestOne Financial Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ MOFG opened at $32.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.98. MidWestOne Financial Group has a one year low of $27.08 and a one year high of $34.65. The firm has a market cap of $503.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 0.96.

MidWestOne Financial Group ( NASDAQ:MOFG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 31.70%. The firm had revenue of $50.05 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MidWestOne Financial Group will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.237 per share. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. This is an increase from MidWestOne Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. MidWestOne Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.74%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BHZ Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 69,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 152,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,603,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 10,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 35,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,072,000 after buying an additional 4,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 29,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.99% of the company’s stock.

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MidWestOne Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, governmental units, and institutional customers. It offers deposit products, such as noninterest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit accounts, interest checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and time deposits.

