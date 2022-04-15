MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) Shares Up 7.3%

MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 7.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $8.39 and last traded at $8.39. 3,744 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 594,377 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.82.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MINISO Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st.

Get MINISO Group alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.70 and a 200 day moving average of $11.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.93 and a beta of 0.01.

MINISO Group ( NYSE:MNSO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $435.11 million during the quarter. MINISO Group had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 5.67%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.04 EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in MINISO Group by 61.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 132,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,019,000 after purchasing an additional 50,236 shares in the last quarter. New Silk Road Investment PTE Ltd. grew its stake in shares of MINISO Group by 1.8% in the third quarter. New Silk Road Investment PTE Ltd. now owns 864,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,172,000 after acquiring an additional 15,200 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of MINISO Group in the fourth quarter worth $2,713,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of MINISO Group by 162.5% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 26,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 16,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of MINISO Group in the third quarter worth $366,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.52% of the company’s stock.

MINISO Group Company Profile (NYSE:MNSO)

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products in China, Asia, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MINISO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MINISO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.