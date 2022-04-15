MintMe.com Coin (MINTME) One Day Trading Volume Tops $2,609.00

MintMe.com Coin (MINTME) traded up 8.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 15th. In the last seven days, MintMe.com Coin has traded 48.9% higher against the US dollar. MintMe.com Coin has a market cap of $2.10 million and $2,609.00 worth of MintMe.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MintMe.com Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0113 or 0.00000028 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get MintMe.com Coin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40,510.78 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,036.81 or 0.07496294 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $111.12 or 0.00274300 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $340.39 or 0.00840234 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00014264 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.31 or 0.00092096 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $239.31 or 0.00590737 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00006917 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $146.51 or 0.00361645 BTC.

MintMe.com Coin Coin Profile

MintMe.com Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2-MintMe version hashing algorithm. MintMe.com Coin’s total supply is 535,590,146 coins and its circulating supply is 185,590,144 coins. MintMe.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @mintmeproject . MintMe.com Coin’s official message board is webchain.network/news/archive . MintMe.com Coin’s official website is www.mintme.com/coin

According to CryptoCompare, “MintMe Coin conceives the community of website users as the processing grid for applications. The protocol is constantly being revised in order to avoid exploitation with ASIC, thus keeping well- balanced block difficulty and device performance. There are over 1.5 billion websites, which are delivering millions of services every second; through MintMe Coin each of those sites could be securing DApps. MintMe.com Coin was recently rebranded from Webchain. “

MintMe.com Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MintMe.com Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MintMe.com Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MintMe.com Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MintMe.com Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MintMe.com Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.