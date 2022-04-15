Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) Lifted to Buy at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

MFG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Mizuho Financial Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on Mizuho Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock.

Get Mizuho Financial Group alerts:

MFG stock opened at $2.46 on Monday. Mizuho Financial Group has a twelve month low of $2.33 and a twelve month high of $3.21. The stock has a market cap of $31.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.72, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.68.

Mizuho Financial Group ( NYSE:MFG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The bank reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. Mizuho Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.15% and a net margin of 18.32%. The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mizuho Financial Group will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Mizuho Financial Group by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,932,563 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124,636 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Mizuho Financial Group by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,171,648 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,638,000 after purchasing an additional 161,670 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Mizuho Financial Group by 128.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 912,514 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,327,000 after purchasing an additional 512,892 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Mizuho Financial Group by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 731,404 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 63,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mizuho Financial Group by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 438,955 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 86,019 shares in the last quarter. 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Mizuho Financial Group (Get Rating)

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, and Asset Management Company.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mizuho Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mizuho Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.