Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 108,451 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 793,111 shares.The stock last traded at $2.48 and had previously closed at $2.48.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MFG shares. Bank of America upgraded Mizuho Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut Mizuho Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Mizuho Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.68. The company has a market cap of $31.19 billion, a PE ratio of 5.72, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.52.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,932,563 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,228,000 after buying an additional 1,124,636 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,171,648 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,638,000 after purchasing an additional 161,670 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Mizuho Financial Group by 128.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 912,514 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,327,000 after buying an additional 512,892 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Mizuho Financial Group by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 731,404 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,865,000 after buying an additional 63,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Mizuho Financial Group by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 438,955 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,247,000 after buying an additional 86,019 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.65% of the company’s stock.
About Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG)
Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, and Asset Management Company.
