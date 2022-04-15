Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 108,451 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 793,111 shares.The stock last traded at $2.48 and had previously closed at $2.48.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MFG shares. Bank of America upgraded Mizuho Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut Mizuho Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Mizuho Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.68. The company has a market cap of $31.19 billion, a PE ratio of 5.72, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.52.

Mizuho Financial Group ( NYSE:MFG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The bank reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter. Mizuho Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.15% and a net margin of 18.32%. As a group, analysts forecast that Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,932,563 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,228,000 after buying an additional 1,124,636 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,171,648 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,638,000 after purchasing an additional 161,670 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Mizuho Financial Group by 128.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 912,514 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,327,000 after buying an additional 512,892 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Mizuho Financial Group by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 731,404 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,865,000 after buying an additional 63,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Mizuho Financial Group by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 438,955 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,247,000 after buying an additional 86,019 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

About Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG)

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, and Asset Management Company.

