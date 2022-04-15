Mobivity Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:MFON) Short Interest Update

Mobivity Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:MFON – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a decrease of 61.2% from the March 15th total of 18,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 55,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS MFON traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.84. The company had a trading volume of 985 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,467. Mobivity has a fifty-two week low of $0.64 and a fifty-two week high of $1.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.88 and its 200 day moving average is $1.22.

Get Mobivity alerts:

Mobivity (OTCMKTS:MFON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.61 million during the quarter.

Mobivity Holdings Corp. engages in the development and operation of proprietary platforms. Its proprietary platforms consists of software available to phones, tablets PCs, and Point of Sale systems, allow resellers, brands, and enterprises to market their products and services to consumers through text messages sent directly to the consumers mobile phones, mobile smart phone applications and dynamically printed receipt content.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mobivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.