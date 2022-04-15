Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $55.13.

TAP has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,003,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,439,000 after buying an additional 719,698 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,583,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,868,000 after buying an additional 236,326 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,587,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,678,000 after buying an additional 652,709 shares during the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,322,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,033,000 after buying an additional 70,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,672,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,549,000 after buying an additional 167,200 shares during the last quarter. 79.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Molson Coors Beverage stock opened at $55.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.42 and its 200-day moving average is $48.43. Molson Coors Beverage has a one year low of $42.46 and a one year high of $61.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 6.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This is an increase from Molson Coors Beverage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Molson Coors Beverage’s payout ratio is 32.83%.

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It offers flavored malt beverages, craft, and ready to drink beverages. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020.

