Monero Classic Trading Down 7% Over Last 7 Days (XMC)

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 15th. One Monero Classic coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.33 or 0.00000812 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Monero Classic has traded 7% lower against the US dollar. Monero Classic has a market cap of $6.30 million and $24,587.00 worth of Monero Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $239.31 or 0.00591879 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000097 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0783 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0825 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Monero Classic

Monero Classic (XMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on May 2nd, 2018. Monero Classic’s total supply is 19,176,436 coins. Monero Classic’s official website is monero-classic.org . Monero Classic’s official Twitter account is @MoneroClassic and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Monero Classic is https://reddit.com/r/MoneroClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “MoneroClassic (XMC) is a hard fork of Monero (XMR) blockchain which will maintain the original blockchain after the ASIC-resistant hard fork that took place in 2018. XMC does not change the CryptoNight algorithm allowing for ASICs to be used for mining. “

Monero Classic Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monero Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

