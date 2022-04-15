Morgan Stanley Boosts Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) Price Target to $0.57

Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $0.53 to $0.57 in a report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of Evofem Biosciences in a research report on Monday, January 31st.
NASDAQ EVFM opened at $0.23 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.48. Evofem Biosciences has a 12 month low of $0.23 and a 12 month high of $1.67.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 530.8% during the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 80,017 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 67,332 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Evofem Biosciences by 441.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 46,432 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 37,855 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Evofem Biosciences by 5,822.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 132,490 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 130,253 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Evofem Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Evofem Biosciences by 148.0% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 89,997 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 53,707 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.16% of the company’s stock.
Evofem Biosciences Company Profile (Get Rating)
Evofem Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops and commercializes innovative products to unmet needs in women’s sexual and reproductive health. Its product includes Phexxi (lactic acid, citric acid and potassium bitartrate) a hormone-free vaginal gel and EVO100 an investigational drug, which is used for urogenital Chlamydia trachomatis and Neisseria gonorrhoeae infection in women.
