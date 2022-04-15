Morgan Stanley Boosts Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) Price Target to $0.57

Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $0.53 to $0.57 in a report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of Evofem Biosciences in a research report on Monday, January 31st.

NASDAQ EVFM opened at $0.23 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.48. Evofem Biosciences has a 12 month low of $0.23 and a 12 month high of $1.67.

Evofem Biosciences ( NASDAQ:EVFM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $3.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.50) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Evofem Biosciences will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 530.8% during the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 80,017 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 67,332 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Evofem Biosciences by 441.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 46,432 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 37,855 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Evofem Biosciences by 5,822.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 132,490 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 130,253 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Evofem Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Evofem Biosciences by 148.0% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 89,997 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 53,707 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.16% of the company’s stock.

Evofem Biosciences Company Profile

Evofem Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops and commercializes innovative products to unmet needs in women’s sexual and reproductive health. Its product includes Phexxi (lactic acid, citric acid and potassium bitartrate) a hormone-free vaginal gel and EVO100 an investigational drug, which is used for urogenital Chlamydia trachomatis and Neisseria gonorrhoeae infection in women.

