Morgan Stanley Cuts BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Price Target to $197.00

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $217.00 to $197.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BNTX. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $255.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of BioNTech from $450.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BioNTech from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a $200.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $259.59.

Get BioNTech alerts:

Shares of BNTX stock opened at $175.29 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. BioNTech has a 1 year low of $121.32 and a 1 year high of $464.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $160.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $219.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.75 and a beta of -0.69.

BioNTech ( NASDAQ:BNTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported $12.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.44 by $4.74. BioNTech had a net margin of 54.20% and a return on equity of 142.70%. The firm had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1501.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BioNTech will post 31.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in BioNTech by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,532,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,684,062,000 after purchasing an additional 187,123 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in BioNTech by 1,473.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,073,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,112,044,000 after purchasing an additional 3,814,715 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its holdings in BioNTech by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 1,955,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,241,000 after purchasing an additional 500,115 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC boosted its holdings in BioNTech by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 1,057,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,665,000 after purchasing an additional 23,676 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in BioNTech by 127.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 621,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,335,000 after purchasing an additional 348,243 shares during the period. 15.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BioNTech (Get Rating)

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, a preclinical stage product for non-small cell lung cancer.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BioNTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioNTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.