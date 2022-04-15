Morgan Stanley Reaffirms Equal Weight Rating for MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE)

Morgan Stanley reissued their equal weight rating on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. Morgan Stanley currently has a $14.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $39.00.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $34.00 to $23.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Cowen lowered their price objective on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $40.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. UBS Group raised MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from a neutral rating to a buy rating and reduced their target price for the company from $30.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Societe Generale raised MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from a hold rating to a buy rating and reduced their target price for the company from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Get MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. alerts:

NYSE:MYTE opened at $12.11 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.98. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has a 1 year low of $10.74 and a 1 year high of $32.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. ( NYSE:MYTE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $214.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.82 million. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. had a negative net margin of 9.57% and a negative return on equity of 0.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MYTE. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 3,649 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 4,033 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its stake in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 21,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 4,750 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 18,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 4,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 65.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 5,724 shares during the last quarter. 23.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (Get Rating)

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for fashion consumers in Germany, the United States, the rest of Europe, and internationally. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online and retail stores.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.