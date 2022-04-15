Morgan Stanley Reaffirms Equal Weight Rating for Tullow Oil (LON:TLW)

Morgan Stanley reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Tullow Oil (LON:TLW – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 63 ($0.82) target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on TLW. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Tullow Oil from GBX 90 ($1.17) to GBX 80 ($1.04) and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Tullow Oil from GBX 77 ($1.00) to GBX 74 ($0.96) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Tullow Oil from GBX 67 ($0.87) to GBX 75 ($0.98) and gave the stock a speculative buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 70 ($0.91) target price on shares of Tullow Oil in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Tullow Oil from GBX 85 ($1.11) to GBX 87 ($1.13) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tullow Oil currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 72.11 ($0.94).

Shares of TLW stock opened at GBX 58.70 ($0.76) on Monday. The company has a market cap of £842.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 457.18, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 53.01 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 50.03. Tullow Oil has a 1 year low of GBX 39.88 ($0.52) and a 1 year high of GBX 66.22 ($0.86).

In related news, insider Martin F. Greenslade purchased 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 52 ($0.68) per share, for a total transaction of £31,200 ($40,656.76).

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa and South America. As of December 31, 2020, its portfolio comprised 53 licenses in 11 countries with 28 producing wells. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

