Morgan Stanley Trims Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Target Price to $237.00

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from $238.00 to $237.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Amgen from $233.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America lowered shares of Amgen from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $285.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Amgen from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Amgen from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Amgen from $272.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $235.24.

Amgen stock opened at $254.02 on Tuesday. Amgen has a 1-year low of $198.64 and a 1-year high of $261.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $234.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $222.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96. The company has a market capitalization of $135.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.59.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.14 by $0.22. Amgen had a net margin of 22.68% and a return on equity of 120.59%. The business had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.81 EPS. Amgen’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amgen will post 17.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.94 per share. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.27%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the third quarter worth about $239,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 0.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,040,932 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,447,476,000 after acquiring an additional 80,922 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 15.4% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 11,273 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,397,000 after buying an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.8% during the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 58,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,525,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 12.5% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 3,085 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. 74.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

