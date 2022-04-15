Morgan Stanley Trims Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) Target Price to $38.00

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from $63.00 to $38.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BAND. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $130.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bandwidth from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Sunday, January 16th. Barclays decreased their target price on Bandwidth from $160.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Colliers Securities restated a buy rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Bandwidth in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Bandwidth from $102.00 to $51.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bandwidth has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $86.40.

BAND stock opened at $29.38 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.57. Bandwidth has a 52-week low of $24.01 and a 52-week high of $145.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 4.42 and a current ratio of 4.42.

Bandwidth ( NASDAQ:BAND Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $126.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.18 million. Bandwidth had a positive return on equity of 2.80% and a negative net margin of 5.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Bandwidth will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bandwidth news, VP Gabriela Gonzalez sold 863 shares of Bandwidth stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.73, for a total value of $43,779.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian D. Bailey bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.43 per share, for a total transaction of $274,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 21,135 shares of company stock worth $616,629. 11.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 20,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 772.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC raised its position in Bandwidth by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Bandwidth by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pier Capital LLC boosted its position in Bandwidth by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 93,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,421,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. 99.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

