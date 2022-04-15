Moss Coin Price Tops $0.18 on Major Exchanges (MOC)

Moss Coin (MOC) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 15th. Moss Coin has a total market capitalization of $67.82 million and approximately $2.19 million worth of Moss Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Moss Coin has traded down 9.2% against the US dollar. One Moss Coin coin can now be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000456 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002469 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003438 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002466 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.13 or 0.00034859 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.89 or 0.00105806 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

About Moss Coin

Moss Coin is a coin. Its launch date was May 28th, 2019. Moss Coin’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 367,194,689 coins. Moss Coin’s official Twitter account is @theMossland . Moss Coin’s official website is moss.land . Moss Coin’s official message board is moss.land/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “In AR-based game Mossland, the participants can view the actual buildings around them real-time and purchase the virtual real-estate online. By using the game's cryptocurrency, Moss Coin, users can trade real estate and augment the buildings with various AR accessories. “

