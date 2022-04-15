MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) PT Raised to C$63.00 at Scotiabank

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Scotiabank from C$60.00 to C$63.00 in a research note released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on MTY. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$75.00 to C$70.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$62.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$73.00 to C$68.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$70.00 to C$62.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Acumen Capital reduced their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$77.00 to C$76.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$69.88.

Shares of MTY stock opened at C$53.41 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.30 billion and a PE ratio of 15.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$53.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$57.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.57. MTY Food Group has a 12 month low of C$47.90 and a 12 month high of C$72.10.

MTY Food Group ( TSE:MTY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported C$1.02 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$146.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$152.60 million. On average, equities analysts predict that MTY Food Group will post 3.8699998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. This is a positive change from MTY Food Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. MTY Food Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.76%.

In related news, Director Eric Lefebvre purchased 1,000 shares of MTY Food Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of C$50.73 per share, for a total transaction of C$50,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,059 shares in the company, valued at C$560,967.78.

MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick service, fast casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company franchises and operates corporate-owned locations in the quick service restaurant and casual dining segments of the restaurant industry; and sells retail products under a multitude of banners.

