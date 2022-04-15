Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI – Get Rating) by 50.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 216,411 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 72,237 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.43% of Renewable Energy Group worth $9,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of REGI. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 240,074 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,189,000 after purchasing an additional 33,537 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 147,116 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,735 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 105,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,286,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 77.8% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 176,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,345,000 after purchasing an additional 77,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 900,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $45,180,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:REGI traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $60.88. 1,540,216 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,382,223. Renewable Energy Group, Inc. has a one year low of $32.54 and a one year high of $73.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 6.07 and a quick ratio of 4.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.40. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 0.59.

Renewable Energy Group ( NASDAQ:REGI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $881.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $833.17 million. Renewable Energy Group had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 12.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Renewable Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on REGI. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $75.00 to $61.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a report on Friday, March 4th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $96.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.91.

Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes a production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Bio-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

