Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,735 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 157 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.17% of RLI worth $8,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of RLI by 6.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in RLI by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 153,160 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,020,000 after purchasing an additional 19,834 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of RLI by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 53,462 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,361,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of RLI by 2.8% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 24,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,441,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in shares of RLI by 81.8% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 3,664 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter. 80.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RLI. StockNews.com began coverage on RLI in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley decreased their price objective on RLI from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Compass Point raised RLI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded RLI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, RLI presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.40.

RLI stock traded up $1.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $109.08. The company had a trading volume of 141,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,476. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $105.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.79. RLI Corp. has a 12 month low of $96.22 and a 12 month high of $117.84. The stock has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85 and a beta of 0.45.

RLI (NYSE:RLI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $275.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.54 million. RLI had a net margin of 23.69% and a return on equity of 14.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. Equities analysts expect that RLI Corp. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. RLI’s payout ratio is 16.37%.

RLI Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Casualty, Property and Surety. The Casualty segment offers healthcare and transportation insurance. The Property segment consists of commercial fire, earthquake, difference in conditions, marine, facultative and treaty reinsurance, including crop and select personal lines policies, including pet insurance and homeowners reinsurance services.

