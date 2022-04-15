Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $12.61 Million Stock Position in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,603 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Repligen worth $12,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Repligen by 51.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in Repligen by 68.4% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 128 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in Repligen in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Repligen by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 215 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Repligen during the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. 86.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Repligen in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Repligen from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.63.

RGEN traded down $2.49 on Friday, hitting $157.67. 462,512 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 454,601. Repligen Co. has a 12 month low of $154.73 and a 12 month high of $327.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $181.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $227.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a PE ratio of 70.39 and a beta of 0.90.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.16. Repligen had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 19.13%. The business had revenue of $186.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 71.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Repligen Co. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas F. Ryan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.03, for a total value of $396,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

