Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $8.88 Million Stock Holdings in XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Rating) by 51.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,095 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,395 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.47% of XPEL worth $8,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in XPEL by 199.5% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of XPEL by 192.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of XPEL in the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Apis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of XPEL in the third quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of XPEL in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $245,000.

A number of research firms have recently commented on XPEL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of XPEL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of XPEL from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

In related news, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.90, for a total transaction of $1,176,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.94, for a total transaction of $1,042,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 290,000 shares of company stock worth $16,877,890 in the last 90 days. 35.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

XPEL stock traded down $0.30 on Friday, hitting $46.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 124,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,422. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.92 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.87. XPEL, Inc. has a one year low of $44.96 and a one year high of $103.84.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.06). XPEL had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 44.99%. The business had revenue of $70.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.93 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. Analysts anticipate that XPEL, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

XPEL, Inc manufactures, sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection films, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary software. It also provides merchandise and apparel; ceramic coatings; and tools and accessories, which includes squeegees and microfiber towels, application fluids, plotter cutters, knives, and other products.

