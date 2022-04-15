Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 126,703 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,149 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $13,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LITE. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Lumentum by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,823,805 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $402,981,000 after buying an additional 641,731 shares in the last quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. lifted its stake in Lumentum by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 1,000,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,540,000 after buying an additional 32,951 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Lumentum by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 858,688 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,735,000 after buying an additional 11,457 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Lumentum by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 702,819 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,715,000 after buying an additional 82,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Lumentum in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000,000. 89.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lumentum alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ LITE traded down $4.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $85.65. 953,277 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 669,348. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a current ratio of 3.87. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.67 and a twelve month high of $108.90.

Lumentum ( NASDAQ:LITE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28. Lumentum had a net margin of 22.57% and a return on equity of 17.82%. The firm had revenue of $446.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lumentum news, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 8,809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.80, for a total value of $887,947.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Matthew Joseph Sepe sold 2,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.27, for a total transaction of $233,123.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,965 shares of company stock valued at $1,912,911 in the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Lumentum from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lumentum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Lumentum from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.88.

About Lumentum (Get Rating)

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LITE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lumentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.