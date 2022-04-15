Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Purchases 641 Shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,560 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.09% of ITT worth $7,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ITT. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in ITT in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in ITT in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of ITT during the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of ITT during the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in ITT by 182.1% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 632 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. 92.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer lowered ITT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ITT in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group raised ITT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $107.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Citigroup cut their target price on ITT from $124.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on ITT from $109.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.60.

In related news, CEO Luca Savi sold 10,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.44, for a total transaction of $899,757.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ITT stock remained flat at $$72.23 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 687,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 689,746. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $81.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of 19.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.56. ITT Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.33 and a 12-month high of $105.54.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The conglomerate reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $685.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $700.80 million. ITT had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 11.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that ITT Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.264 per share. This is a boost from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. ITT’s payout ratio is presently 29.04%.

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

