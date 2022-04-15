Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 116,016 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 1,587 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of RPM International worth $11,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in RPM. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in RPM International by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 21,699 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of RPM International by 4.7% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 70,762 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,494,000 after purchasing an additional 3,182 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RPM International by 4.8% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 11,381 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of RPM International by 6.4% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 29,276 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Square LLC acquired a new position in shares of RPM International in the third quarter valued at about $359,000. 79.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get RPM International alerts:

Shares of NYSE RPM traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $86.40. The stock had a trading volume of 473,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 764,538. The company has a market capitalization of $11.19 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.09. RPM International Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.11 and a 1 year high of $101.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

RPM International ( NYSE:RPM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. RPM International had a return on equity of 25.48% and a net margin of 6.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that RPM International Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.38%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on RPM shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on RPM International from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Bank of America downgraded RPM International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on RPM International from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. TheStreet downgraded RPM International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on RPM International from $115.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.00.

About RPM International (Get Rating)

RPM International Inc manufactures, markets, and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and subfloor preparation, flooring, and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; and insulated building cladding materials and concrete form wall systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for RPM International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPM International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.