Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,531 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,069 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $9,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KLAC. Maj Invest Holding A S purchased a new stake in KLA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $241,793,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in KLA by 699.8% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 336,568 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $144,761,000 after purchasing an additional 294,487 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in KLA by 30.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,070,554 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $358,111,000 after purchasing an additional 249,580 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in KLA by 72.9% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 558,862 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $189,560,000 after purchasing an additional 235,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in KLA by 4.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,678,477 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,899,505,000 after acquiring an additional 228,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

Get KLA alerts:

In other KLA news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,418 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.06, for a total value of $503,475.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on KLAC. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of KLA from $480.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price target (up from $400.00) on shares of KLA in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of KLA from $490.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of KLA from $490.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of KLA from $431.00 to $400.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $450.33.

NASDAQ KLAC traded down $15.04 on Friday, reaching $321.48. The company had a trading volume of 1,486,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,308,157. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.45 billion, a PE ratio of 16.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $354.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $377.34. KLA Co. has a 12 month low of $285.89 and a 12 month high of $457.12.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $5.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.43 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. KLA had a net margin of 36.57% and a return on equity of 79.07%. KLA’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.24 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 20.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.62%.

KLA Profile (Get Rating)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.