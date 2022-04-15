Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 27,857 Shares of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 290,168 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 27,857 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.40% of Viasat worth $12,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Viasat in the fourth quarter worth $1,964,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Viasat by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,724 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Viasat by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 24,034 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Viasat by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,842 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Viasat in the fourth quarter worth $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

VSAT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on Viasat from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Viasat in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Viasat from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Viasat in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Viasat has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:VSAT traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.35. 194,686 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 393,511. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.59. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 159.83 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Viasat, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.13 and a 52 week high of $68.76.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.07). Viasat had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 0.81%. The company had revenue of $719.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $716.03 million. On average, research analysts predict that Viasat, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment, internet, and aviation software services to commercial airlines; community internet services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and advanced software and communication infrastructure services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

