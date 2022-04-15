Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 8,605 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 204,331 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 8,605 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $7,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HPQ. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in HP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,033,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of HP during the fourth quarter worth $45,704,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of HP by 6.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 18,708,669 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $511,869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075,822 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of HP by 65.7% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,468,095 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $67,527,000 after acquiring an additional 978,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis increased its position in shares of HP by 494.9% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 1,160,487 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $31,751,000 after acquiring an additional 965,427 shares in the last quarter. 81.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HP alerts:

In other news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total value of $168,435.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alex Cho sold 53,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total transaction of $1,891,516.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 126,451 shares of company stock worth $4,540,867. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HPQ traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.47. 9,556,110 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,197,464. HP Inc. has a one year low of $26.11 and a one year high of $41.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.47 billion, a PE ratio of 6.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.89.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. HP had a net margin of 10.05% and a negative return on equity of 164.36%. The firm had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of HP in a report on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of HP from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. UBS Group cut shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HP currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.07.

About HP (Get Rating)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.