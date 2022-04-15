My Size, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYSZ) Short Interest Update

My Size, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYSZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 271,500 shares, a drop of 47.4% from the March 15th total of 516,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 624,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of MYSZ stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 293,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,191. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.94 million, a P/E ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.65. My Size has a one year low of $0.25 and a one year high of $2.97.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MYSZ. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in My Size by 105.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 62,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 31,872 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of My Size in the second quarter worth $32,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of My Size in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in My Size by 351.7% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 101,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 78,863 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in My Size by 46.9% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 38,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 12,383 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.71% of the company’s stock.

My Size, Inc develops and commercializes mobile device measurement solutions for e-commerce fashion/apparel, shipping/parcel, and do it yourself industries in Israel. It offers MySizeID, an application that enables consumers to create an online profile of their personal measurements to get the right fit; BoxSize, a parcel measurement application that allows customers to measure the size of their parcel with their smartphone, calculate shipping costs, and arrange for a convenient pick-up time for the package; SizeUp app, which allows users to utilize their smartphone as a tape measure; and SizeIT, a smart measuring tape SDK that provides users with the ability to instantly and accurately measure objects with a quick movement of their mobile device.

