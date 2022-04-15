Nanophase Technologies Co. (OTCMKTS:NANX) Short Interest Down 57.1% in March

Nanophase Technologies Co. (OTCMKTS:NANX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decline of 57.1% from the March 15th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 93,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Nanophase Technologies stock traded down $0.17 on Friday, hitting $3.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,126. The firm has a market cap of $146.82 million, a P/E ratio of 100.03 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.54. Nanophase Technologies has a one year low of $1.26 and a one year high of $4.45.

Nanophase Technologies (OTCMKTS:NANX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Nanophase Technologies had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 21.39%. The firm had revenue of $7.37 million during the quarter.

Nanophase Technologies Corp. engages in the development and provision of engineered nanomaterial solutions. The firm’s products include antimony tin oxide, bismuth oxide, cerium oxide, iron oxide, and zinc oxide. It serves the personal care, plastics, textiles, exterior coatings, integrated circuit and data storage, optical surface polishing, and energy markets.

