Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Shares Bought by ACT Capital Management LLC

ACT Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) by 25.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Natera makes up 2.2% of ACT Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. ACT Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Natera were worth $3,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NTRA. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Natera by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,285 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Natera by 395.5% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 343,543 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,084,000 after purchasing an additional 274,205 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its holdings in Natera by 530.6% during the 4th quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 122,081 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,401,000 after purchasing an additional 102,720 shares in the last quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Natera during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,900,000. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC grew its holdings in Natera by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 3,420 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NTRA traded down $2.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,428,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,838,404. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.64 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 4.99 and a quick ratio of 4.87. Natera, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.10 and a fifty-two week high of $129.09.

Natera ( NASDAQ:NTRA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical research company reported ($1.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.24) by ($0.24). Natera had a negative return on equity of 90.55% and a negative net margin of 75.43%. The firm had revenue of $173.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.89) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Natera, Inc. will post -6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on NTRA shares. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Natera from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Natera from $152.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Natera from $150.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Natera in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Natera from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.08.

In related news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 3,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.95, for a total transaction of $220,975.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Robert Alan Schueren sold 2,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.95, for a total transaction of $142,561.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,625 shares of company stock valued at $1,030,661. 10.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to identify chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

