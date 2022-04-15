National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “National Beverage Corp. is a holding company for various subsidiaries that develop, manufacture, market and distribute a complete portfolio of quality beverage products throughout the United States. Their brands emphasize distinctive flavor variety, including their flagship brands, Shasta(R) and Faygo(R), complete lines of multi-flavored and cola soft drinks. “

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of National Beverage in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of FIZZ opened at $47.34 on Tuesday. National Beverage has a 52 week low of $38.10 and a 52 week high of $64.67. The firm has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.05 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.98.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02). National Beverage had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 46.10%. The company had revenue of $258.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that National Beverage will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of National Beverage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,094,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of National Beverage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,216,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of National Beverage by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,559,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,353,000 after purchasing an additional 98,744 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of National Beverage by 192.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 254,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,519,000 after purchasing an additional 167,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of National Beverage by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.10% of the company’s stock.

About National Beverage (Get Rating)

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers beverages to the active and health-conscious consumers, including sparkling waters, energy drinks, and juices under the LaCroix, LaCroix CÃºrate, LaCroix NiCola, Clear Fruit, Rip It, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

