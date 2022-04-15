Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of NTZ opened at $13.19 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.55 and a 200-day moving average of $14.12. The company has a market cap of $144.71 million, a PE ratio of 38.79 and a beta of 1.81. Natuzzi has a one year low of $9.32 and a one year high of $23.11.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Natuzzi by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 177,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,891,000 after buying an additional 2,461 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Natuzzi in the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Natuzzi by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Natuzzi in the 3rd quarter valued at about $195,000. Institutional investors own 16.06% of the company’s stock.

Natuzzi S.p.A. designs, manufactures, and markets leather and fabric upholstered furniture through its own and franchised stores worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Natuzzi Brand and Private Label. Its products primarily include stationary furniture, such as sofas, loveseats, and armchairs; sectional furniture; motion furniture; sofa beds; occasional chairs, including recliners and massage chairs; and home furnishing accessories, including coffee tables, lamps, rugs, home accessories, and wall units.

