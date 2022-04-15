Naveen Gavini Sells 5,491 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Stock

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) SVP Naveen Gavini sold 5,491 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total transaction of $127,171.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 535,042 shares in the company, valued at $12,391,572.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Naveen Gavini also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 21st, Naveen Gavini sold 22,957 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total transaction of $584,714.79.

Shares of PINS opened at $22.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.17, a P/E/G ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 1.19. Pinterest, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.92 and a 52 week high of $85.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.37.

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. Pinterest had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 12.27%. The company had revenue of $846.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $831.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

PINS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Pinterest from $54.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Pinterest from $53.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Pinterest from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Pinterest in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Pinterest from $50.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.65.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Pinterest by 50.3% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Pinterest by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Pinterest by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 6,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Pinterest by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 17,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Pinterest by 1.1% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. now owns 27,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests.

