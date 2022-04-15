Navitas Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:NVTS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Navitas Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Navitas Semiconductor’s earnings. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Navitas Semiconductor will report full year earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.15) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to ($0.11). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Navitas Semiconductor.

Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $7.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.40 million.

NVTS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Navitas Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. CJS Securities assumed coverage on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a research note on Monday, March 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $22.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

NVTS stock opened at $8.04 on Friday. Navitas Semiconductor has a 12 month low of $7.56 and a 12 month high of $22.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 27.16 and a quick ratio of 26.04.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Navitas Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at $18,307,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Navitas Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,906,000. SPRINGS CAPITAL HONG KONG Ltd bought a new position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.37% of the company’s stock.

Navitas Semiconductor Company Profile

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and sells gallium nitride (GaN) power integrated circuits in China, the United States, Taiwan, Korea, and internationally. Its products integrate GaN power with drive, control, and protection to enable faster charging, higher power density, and greater energy savings for mobile, consumer, enterprise, eMobility, and new energy markets.

