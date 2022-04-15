Neblio One Day Trading Volume Hits $78,057.00 (NEBL)

Neblio (NEBL) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 15th. Neblio has a market cap of $8.96 million and $78,057.00 worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Neblio coin can currently be purchased for $0.47 or 0.00001171 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Neblio has traded 0.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.39 or 0.00055234 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00016685 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001339 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00005290 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000021 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000977 BTC.

About Neblio

Neblio (NEBL) is a coin. It was first traded on July 25th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 19,120,913 coins and its circulating supply is 18,882,053 coins. The Reddit community for Neblio is /r/Neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Neblio’s official website is nebl.io . Neblio’s official Twitter account is @NeblioTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Neblio Platform wants to provide fully open source APIs, tools, and services needed by business and enterprises to rapidly develop and deploy distributed applications. Replacing legacy database applications with truly scalable and reliable distributed applications through the development of familiar and easy to use API abstraction layers is the goal of the Neblio Platform. “

