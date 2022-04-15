Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Stake Decreased by ACT Capital Management LLC

ACT Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Rating) by 71.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 115,500 shares during the period. ACT Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Nektar Therapeutics were worth $621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $143,000. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,572 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC bought a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $136,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $228,000. 91.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Nektar Therapeutics news, CFO Gil M. Labrucherie sold 7,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total value of $82,990.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Howard W. Robin sold 12,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total transaction of $136,656.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,186 shares of company stock worth $418,137 over the last ninety days. 2.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NKTR traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.16. 9,697,945 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,871,196. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.02 and its 200 day moving average is $11.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 1.29. Nektar Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.88 and a 1-year high of $20.66.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $25.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.33 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 514.03% and a negative return on equity of 61.98%. Nektar Therapeutics’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.65) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NKTR shares. Oppenheimer cut Nektar Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut Nektar Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Nektar Therapeutics from $24.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Mizuho cut Nektar Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $35.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.58.

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need in the United States and internationally. The company's products include Bempegaldesleukin, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat metastatic melanoma, renal cell carcinoma, muscle-invasive bladder cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, and adjuvant melanoma; phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma, non-small cell lung cancer, and urothelial cancer; phase 1/2A clinical trial to treat squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors; and phase 1B clinical trial to treat COVID-19.

