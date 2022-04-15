Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Shares of NEON opened at $5.10 on Tuesday. Neonode has a 1 year low of $3.70 and a 1 year high of $12.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.40.

Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The electronics maker reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Neonode had a negative return on equity of 56.96% and a negative net margin of 110.52%. The company had revenue of $1.49 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEON. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in Neonode during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neonode in the 4th quarter valued at $133,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Neonode in the 3rd quarter valued at $143,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Neonode by 69.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,337 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 7,118 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Neonode by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,025 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 4,702 shares during the period. 28.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Neonode

Neonode Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops optical sensing solutions for contactless touch, touch, gesture sensing, and in-cabin monitoring in the United States, Japan, South Korea, China, and internationally. The company also licenses its technology to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and Tier 1 suppliers.

