Network International (OTCMKTS:NWITY) Stock Price Down 2.3%

Network International Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:NWITY – Get Rating) traded down 2.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.14 and last traded at $3.16. 9,131 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 36,345 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.24.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on Network International from GBX 540 ($7.04) to GBX 450 ($5.86) in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on Network International from GBX 550 ($7.17) to GBX 505 ($6.58) in a report on Monday, March 14th.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.72.

Network International Holdings plc operates as a digital commerce enabler in the Middle East and Africa. The company provides technology-enabled payment solutions to merchants and financial institutions. It offers merchant solutions comprise direct acquiring services that enable merchants to accept digital payments; acquirer processing services for bank customers on behalf of their merchants; payment acceptance solutions; merchant loyalty programs and management; and value-added services, including customer data analytics, dynamic currency conversion, and payment plans.

