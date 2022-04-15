New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $68.62 Million

Brokerages expect New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC – Get Rating) to announce sales of $68.62 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for New Mountain Finance’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $67.72 million and the highest estimate coming in at $69.53 million. New Mountain Finance posted sales of $67.71 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that New Mountain Finance will report full year sales of $275.53 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $271.92 million to $279.15 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $277.07 million, with estimates ranging from $272.18 million to $281.95 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow New Mountain Finance.

New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.07). New Mountain Finance had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 74.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NMFC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New Mountain Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of New Mountain Finance in a research report on Monday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of New Mountain Finance by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,432,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,627,000 after purchasing an additional 103,352 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in New Mountain Finance during the 3rd quarter valued at about $975,000. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in New Mountain Finance by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,054,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,153,000 after acquiring an additional 9,700 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in New Mountain Finance by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 295,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,929,000 after acquiring an additional 37,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GYL Financial Synergies LLC purchased a new stake in New Mountain Finance during the 3rd quarter valued at about $141,000. 34.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NMFC traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.55. 260,873 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 408,208. New Mountain Finance has a 1-year low of $12.51 and a 1-year high of $14.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.63 and a 200 day moving average of $13.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 1.30.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.86%. New Mountain Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.83%.

New Mountain Finance Corporation (Nasdaq: NMFC), a business development company is a private equity / buyouts and loan fund specializes in directly investing and lending to middle market companies in Âdefensive growthÂ industries. The fund prefers investing in buyout and middle market companies. It also makes investments in debt securities at all levels of the capital structure including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes and mezzanine securities.

