New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $46.60 Million Stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating) by 75.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 167,942 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,227 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $46,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $2,547,000. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 10,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,619,000 after buying an additional 1,692 shares during the period. Financial Council Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,945,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 60,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,487,000 after buying an additional 4,960 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 49,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,519,000 after purchasing an additional 8,676 shares during the last quarter.

IWV stock opened at $254.13 on Friday. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 1 year low of $238.14 and a 1 year high of $280.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $256.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $264.34.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

