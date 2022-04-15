New York State Common Retirement Fund Purchases 10,356 Shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 175,155 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,356 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $40,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPOT. Smith Group Asset Management LLC raised its position in Spotify Technology by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC now owns 2,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Spotify Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $244,000. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund raised its position in Spotify Technology by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund now owns 161,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,731,000 after purchasing an additional 19,885 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Spotify Technology by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regis Management CO LLC raised its position in Spotify Technology by 53.2% in the 4th quarter. Regis Management CO LLC now owns 74,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,459,000 after purchasing an additional 25,910 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.36% of the company’s stock.

SPOT has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Spotify Technology from $270.00 to $238.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their price objective on Spotify Technology from $380.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Spotify Technology in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Spotify Technology from $275.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on Spotify Technology from $260.00 to $220.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $238.64.

Spotify Technology stock opened at $136.27 on Friday. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 12 month low of $118.20 and a 12 month high of $305.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $147.61 and its 200-day moving average is $206.35. The company has a market capitalization of $25.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.02 and a beta of 1.67.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 1.27% and a negative net margin of 0.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.79) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

