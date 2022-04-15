New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 22,716 Shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 432,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,716 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Cerner were worth $40,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cerner in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Cerner by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cerner in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $93,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Cerner during the 4th quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Cerner during the 4th quarter worth approximately $130,000. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Cerner from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $86.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. downgraded Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. SVB Leerink downgraded Cerner from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $88.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Argus downgraded Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Edward Jones downgraded Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cerner presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.38.

Cerner stock opened at $93.30 on Friday. Cerner Co. has a 12-month low of $69.08 and a 12-month high of $93.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $93.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.70. The stock has a market cap of $27.43 billion, a PE ratio of 50.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.82.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.07. Cerner had a return on equity of 21.44% and a net margin of 9.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Cerner Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 25th. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.38%.

In other Cerner news, insider Tracy L. Platt sold 7,769 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.40, for a total value of $725,624.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About Cerner

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. It offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

