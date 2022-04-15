Newcourt Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:NCAC) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Newcourt Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:NCAC – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a decline of 45.3% from the March 15th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 56,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NCAC. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Newcourt Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $16,638,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new stake in shares of Newcourt Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $6,937,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newcourt Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $5,946,000. Starboard Value LP purchased a new position in Newcourt Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,833,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Newcourt Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,311,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Newcourt Acquisition alerts:

Shares of NCAC traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.02. The company had a trading volume of 77,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,654. Newcourt Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.87 and a 52-week high of $10.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.97.

Newcourt Acquisition Corp is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Newcourt Acquisition Corp is based in Oakland, California.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Newcourt Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newcourt Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.