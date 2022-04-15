Nexans (OTCMKTS:NXPRF) Lowered to “Neutral” at Oddo Bhf

Oddo Bhf lowered shares of Nexans (OTCMKTS:NXPRF – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

NXPRF has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Nexans from €80.00 ($86.96) to €81.00 ($88.04) in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Nexans from €92.00 ($100.00) to €91.00 ($98.91) and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th.

NXPRF stock opened at $81.05 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.16. Nexans has a fifty-two week low of $80.35 and a fifty-two week high of $104.88.

Nexans SA manufactures and sells cables in France and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Building & Territories, High Voltage & Projects, Telecom & Data, and Industry & Solutions. The Building & Territories segment offers cabling systems and smart energy solutions to building, smart cities/grids, e-mobility, local infrastructure, decentralized energy systems, and rural electrifications.

