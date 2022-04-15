NEXT (NEXT) 1-Day Volume Tops $212.00

NEXT (NEXT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 15th. NEXT has a market cap of $527,600.67 and approximately $212.00 worth of NEXT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NEXT coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0847 or 0.00000209 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, NEXT has traded 5.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $111.10 or 0.00274647 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00014296 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001015 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001284 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000417 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001606 BTC.

About NEXT

NEXT (CRYPTO:NEXT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. NEXT’s total supply is 16,788,346 coins and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 coins. NEXT’s official Twitter account is @NetcoinNET and its Facebook page is accessible here . NEXT’s official website is www.coinbit.co.kr

According to CryptoCompare, “Netcoin (NET) is a proposed Scrypt type cryptocurrency with a hybrid proof-of-work and proof-of-stake system that affords eventual control of the monetary supply to users. Mining features a Super block every hour equal to 8 times the regular blocks. Netcoin v1.2.0 features the Kimoto Gravity Well difficulty adjustment algorithm. “

NEXT Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEXT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NEXT using one of the exchanges listed above.

