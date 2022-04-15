Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Buys 231 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,946 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $6,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Navalign LLC boosted its position in Southwest Airlines by 2.0% during the third quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 11,179 shares of the airline’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in Southwest Airlines by 2.8% during the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,303 shares of the airline’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Motco boosted its position in Southwest Airlines by 8.5% during the third quarter. Motco now owns 3,203 shares of the airline’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in Southwest Airlines by 5.9% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,490 shares of the airline’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC boosted its position in Southwest Airlines by 7.1% during the third quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 4,089 shares of the airline’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. 78.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LUV shares. Wolfe Research cut Southwest Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $59.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.71.

Southwest Airlines stock opened at $46.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.51. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 52-week low of $36.75 and a 52-week high of $63.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.23, a P/E/G ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 1.01.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The airline reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.09. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 6.19%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.29) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 150.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Southwest Airlines (Get Rating)

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.