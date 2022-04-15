Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,633 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,767 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fortive were worth $6,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FTV. ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fortive by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,341 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its position in Fortive by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,001,379 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,395,000 after purchasing an additional 226,575 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its position in Fortive by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 10,589 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its position in Fortive by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 36,519 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,786,000 after purchasing an additional 2,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in Fortive in the fourth quarter worth $227,000. 97.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FTV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Fortive from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Barclays raised Fortive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Fortive from $86.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fortive in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut Fortive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.13.

In other news, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.03, for a total value of $37,439.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 1,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.87, for a total value of $82,839.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 6,115 shares of company stock worth $397,162 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FTV opened at $58.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.68. Fortive Co. has a 52-week low of $56.06 and a 52-week high of $79.87. The firm has a market cap of $20.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.91, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.57 and its 200 day moving average is $69.64.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 11.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Fortive Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.28%.

Fortive announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 17th that authorizes the company to buyback 20,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

