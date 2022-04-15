Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 203,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,575 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $17,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 277.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,818,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,452,000 after buying an additional 2,072,109 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 78.7% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,885,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,144,000 after buying an additional 1,710,715 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 90.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,291,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,850,000 after buying an additional 1,559,702 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,078,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,258,000 after buying an additional 1,222,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,709,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,707,000 after buying an additional 624,194 shares during the last quarter. 63.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MNST opened at $82.59 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.21. Monster Beverage Co. has a twelve month low of $71.78 and a twelve month high of $99.89. The stock has a market cap of $43.72 billion, a PE ratio of 32.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.15.

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 22.79% and a net margin of 24.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MNST. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $109.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Monster Beverage from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Monster Beverage from $107.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Monster Beverage from $119.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Monster Beverage from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.50.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

