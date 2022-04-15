Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $6.73 Million Stock Position in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,749 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $6,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Phocas Financial Corp. grew its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 14,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Presima Inc. grew its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Presima Inc. now owns 75,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,659,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Ninepoint Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 3,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. 94.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Regency Centers alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on REG. Compass Point decreased their price target on Regency Centers from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Regency Centers from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Regency Centers from $73.00 to $67.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Regency Centers from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Regency Centers from $92.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.27.

In other news, Director Nicholas Andrew Wibbenmeyer sold 4,330 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.81, for a total value of $302,277.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

REG stock opened at $70.58 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $68.28 and its 200-day moving average is $70.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $12.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.14. Regency Centers Co. has a twelve month low of $58.50 and a twelve month high of $78.78.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $289.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.89 million. Regency Centers had a net margin of 30.99% and a return on equity of 5.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 118.48%.

Regency Centers Profile (Get Rating)

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Regency Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.